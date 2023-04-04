Where good news shines

All he does is win.

Now Joel Scott is going to win somewhere new.

Scott, a former Lewis-Palmer star, entered the transfer portal Monday after spending the past four seasons at Black Hills State in South Dakota.

Scott is coming off a season in which he averaged 23 points per game and 9.6 rebounds. It was the second-straight season he averaged at least 23 points per game.

The former Ranger forward was named the 2023 D2CCA national player of the year. He is also among the 2023 Bevo Francis finalists, awarded to the top overall season in "small college" ball.

Black Hills State made consecutive NCAA Division II Final Fours with Scott as the leading scorer. He also won the 2019 Class 4A state title at Lewis-Palmer.

Scott has one season of eligibility remaining. He joins a list of over 1,000 players who have entered the portal after the 2022-23 season.

—Luke Zahlmann

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)