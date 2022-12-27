Where good news shines
The Mountain West is doing it again.
Time for the league to prove it in March.
As conference play hits its stride, the men’s basketball programs of the Mountain West again are analytics darlings. Six teams rank in the top 65 of the NET — three of them in the top 40. The Mountain West is one of five leagues with six teams in the top 65. The league’s .715 winning percentage is its best non-conference winning percentage since 2012-13.
The Mountain West has nine wins against the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. San Diego State and Nevada have played two of the 30 toughest schedules. New Mexico just cracked the AP Top 25, while San Diego State is receiving votes. UNM, San Diego State and Utah State are getting votes in the USA Today Coaches poll.
Colorado State found a signature win at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), while Air Force shows eight wins in its last nine games. The MWC is rolling.
Will the early successes translate in the NCAA Tournament? That’s the next bridge to cross.
