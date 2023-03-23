Where to good news shines

MSU Denver's Jake Williams was named the South Central Region Hitter of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Williams dominated during a four-game series with UCCS, batting .727 (8-for-11) with three homers and seven RBIs. Williams scored five runs, added one double, drew four walks, had a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch, which factored into a .765 on-base percentage, a 1.636 slugging percentage and an OPS of 2.401.

For the season, Williams is batting .402 with eight homers and 35 RBIs, and has a .716 slugging percentage and a .496 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1.212.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)