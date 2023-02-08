Where good news shines

Baseball season? Already?

At Metro State, it is. The Roadrunners last weekend opened their season with a three-game sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State.

MSU-Denver posted 6-1, 13-10 and 11-6 wins.

Ross Smith and Zach Schuler showed the Roadrunners have some pop in the lineup, combining for 30 total bases over three games. Smith, a sophomore from Broomfield, and Schuler, a California native, each had a pair of home runs and combined for 13 RBI.

Andrew Hayes, Reichle Arcilise and Reese Lansville logged pitching wins, while 12 Roadrunner pitchers got time on the mound.

MSU-Denver next has an eight-game road swing before returning to Assembly Athletic Complex against Mary (N.D.) on Feb. 24-26.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)