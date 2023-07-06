Where good news shines

The National Cycling League, a first-of-its-kind professional cycling league, is hosting its second race of its inaugural four-race series Sunday, Aug. 13, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Ten co-ed teams of professional cyclists, including the NCL's own Denver Disruptors, will compete in a race circuit around Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their share of $1 million in prize money at the conclusion of the season.

The Denver Disruptors won the NCL’s first race, in Miami Beach, on April 8.

NCL races are sanctioned by USA Cycling and feature an innovative competition format in which men and women compete on the same team and on the same course. Men's and women's riders compete separately.

The Denver Disruptors are coached by Svein Tuft, who raced professionally for 20 years and is an 11-time national champion. Tuft finished seventh in the individual time trial at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. The Disruptors feature elite riders, former Olympians and Tour de France participants from 10 countries.

