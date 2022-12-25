Where good news shines
What’s more beautiful than a Mikko Rantanen-to-Nathan MacKinnon assist?
Hockey people helping hockey people off the ice.
DU Pioneers hockey fans remember well the name Rhett Rakhshani.
Now his family could use a helping hand.
Rakhshani was a terrific Pios forward from 2006-10 who later played professionally with the New York Islanders and overseas. His wife, Shar, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer a couple months ago, and a family member has set up a GoFundMe account to aid with the expenses.
Generous donors as of Saturday afternoon include NHLers Erik Johnson, Paul Stastny, Eric Comrie, Matthew Nieto, Tyler Bozak and Colin Wilson, among a bunch of others.
The Rakhshani family — Rhett, Shar and their three little girls — was living in Europe when they learned the diagnosis. Rhett paused his career as they returned to the United States for treatment.
If you wish to help as well, the GoFundMe link is on DenverGazette.com. Best wishes as the Rakhshani family overcomes a difficult time — with an assist from its family.
