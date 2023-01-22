Where good news shines
Time for the newly ranked CU Buffs women's basketball program to make history.
Or continue it.
No. 24 CU meets No. 4 Stanford in a building where the Buffs have never won. CU is 0-13 at Maples Pavilion and 1-20 against the Cardinal.
Tipoff is set for 3 pm on Pac-12 Network.
The Buffs have won eight straight, one by forfeit when Arizona State didn't have enough healthy players. Sunday begins a difficult stretch for the Buffs, who show three ranked opponents over their next four games: No. 4 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA and No. 23 Oregon.
"We're going to compete," CU coach JR Payne told The Denver Gazette. "It's what we pride ourselves on — always competing."
Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) has lost once since November, a 55-46 upset at unranked USC. CU (16-3, 6-1) has won three straight on the road.
