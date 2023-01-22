Stanford Colorado Basketball

Colorado head coach JR Payne, foreground, and assistant coach Toriano Towns direct players in the final seconds of overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Where good news shines

Time for the newly ranked CU Buffs women's basketball program to make history.

Or continue it.

No. 24 CU meets No. 4 Stanford in a building where the Buffs have never won. CU is 0-13 at Maples Pavilion and 1-20 against the Cardinal.

Tipoff is set for 3 pm on Pac-12 Network.

The Buffs have won eight straight, one by forfeit when Arizona State didn't have enough healthy players. Sunday begins a difficult stretch for the Buffs, who show three ranked opponents over their next four games: No. 4 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA and No. 23 Oregon.

"We're going to compete," CU coach JR Payne told The Denver Gazette. "It's what we pride ourselves on — always competing."

Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) has lost once since November, a 55-46 upset at unranked USC. CU (16-3, 6-1) has won three straight on the road.  

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee)