Greeley native and Northern Colorado wrestler Andrew Alirez was voted the 2023 Big 12 Wrestler of the Year by league coaches after completing a 28-0 season that was highlighted by a Big 12 title as well as an individual national title.

Alirez became the first wrestler in program history to win both the conference’s yearly award and a national championship since Northern Colorado became a Division I program in 2006.

He also earned his first All-American honor en route to his 141-pound title after defeating Iowa’s top-seeded Real Woods via 6-4 decision. The loss was the three-time All-American’s first of the season (20-1).

Alirez’s season included a litany of awards as he collected his first Big 12 Wrestler of the Week award on Nov, 29 as well as the NCAA Wrestler of the Week. He bonused 64.29 percent of his matches and secured a .697 RPI ranking as he finished atop the InterMat rankings in the 141-pound weight class.

