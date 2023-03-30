Where the good news shines

University of Northern Colorado first baseman Caden Wagner's big series led to him being named the Summit League's Peak Performer of the Week on Monday.

Wagner hit .600 in Northern Colorado's Summit League series win over South Dakota State this past weekend, including a 5-for-8 effort in the Bears' two wins. He also scored four runs, had four RBI and three extra-base hits against the Jackrabbits.

In the series opener, it was Wagner's three-run homer in the eighth that put the Bears ahead for good. He capped the series with a season-high three hits and scored twice as UNC took the finale.

The Parker native reached base in all five of the Bears' games last week and carries a four-game hitting streak into a mid-week game against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

