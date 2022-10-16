Where the good news shines

A good man is in a tough spot.

Prayers up for Dikembe Mutombo.

The Nuggets all-timer and Hall of Famer needs his people after he underwent treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced in a statement. Mutombo's medical care is taking place in Atlanta.

"He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists and is in great spirits as he begins treatment," the statement said.

Few athletes impacted Colorado and the hoops world as significantly and positively as Mutombo, who came to Denver as the fourth pick in the 1991 draft. Mutombo was named to eight NBA All-Star games before embarking on a second career as an NBA Global Ambassador.

Here's to Mt. Mutombo in a difficult time.

