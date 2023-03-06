Where the good news shines

The No. 1 seed Regis women's basketball team beat Colorado School of Mines in a back-and-forth 65-61 battle to win the RMAC Tournament title on Saturday.

The Rangers were led by tournament MVP and RMAC Player of the Year Erin Fry. She had a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists in the win that featured 15 lead changes.

Colorado School of Mines was led by Ashley Steffeck, who painted the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

With the win, Regis has secured automatic qualification to the upcoming NCAA Division II Tournament.

On men's side, the No. 2 seed Fort Lewis took home the crown with a 82-76 win over Colorado School of Mines. Akuel Kot was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)