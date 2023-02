Where the good news shines

The madness actually begins in February for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

After Satruday's slate of games, the RMAC men's and women's tournament fields are set and games begin on Tuesday at higher seed sites.

Several Colorado schools will be part of the tournament as MSU Denver, Colorado Mesa, Regis, Fort Lewis and Colorado School Mines made it on the men's side and CSU Pueblo, Regis, Coloarado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines, MSU Denver and Adams State are part of the women's bracket.

RMAC basketball tournament

Semifinals, final sites TBD

Men's quarterfinals, Tuesday

Game 1:Â Â MSU Denver at Colorado Mesa, 7 p.m.

Game 2:Â Regis at Fort Lewis, 6 p.m.

Game 3:Â Westminster at Black Hills State, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4:Â Chadron State at Colorado School of Mines

Men's semifinals, Friday

Men's final, SaturdayÂ

Women's quarterfinals, Tuesday

Game 1:Â CSU Pueblo at Regis, 6 p.m.

Game 2:Â Colorado Mesa at Colorado School of Mines, 5 p.m.

Game 3:Â MSU Denver at Black Hills State, 5 p.m.

Game 4:Â Westminster at Adams State, 6 p.m.

Women's semifinals, Friday

Women's final, Saturday

