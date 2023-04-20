Where good news shines

Colorado's high school baseball season is nearing the seventh-inning stretch.

Time to audit the No. 1-ranked teams, courtesy the state rankings at CHSAANow.com.

-Class 5A: Rocky Mountain (11-1), which suffered its first loss Tuesday at Loveland.

-Class 4A: Pueblo County (13-1), which hasn't lost since a March 10 defeat at Severance.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

-Class 3A: Eaton (13-0), a powerhouse again, outscoring foes in April by a score of 120-9.

-Class 2A: Peyton (13-0), a juggernaut lineup averaging 12.9 runs over its 13 outings.

-Class 1A: Haxtun (13-1), which finally met its match in a 10-3 loss to Merino on Saturday.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)