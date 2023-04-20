Where good news shines
Colorado's high school baseball season is nearing the seventh-inning stretch.
Time to audit the No. 1-ranked teams, courtesy the state rankings at CHSAANow.com.
-Class 5A: Rocky Mountain (11-1), which suffered its first loss Tuesday at Loveland.
-Class 4A: Pueblo County (13-1), which hasn't lost since a March 10 defeat at Severance.
-Class 3A: Eaton (13-0), a powerhouse again, outscoring foes in April by a score of 120-9.
-Class 2A: Peyton (13-0), a juggernaut lineup averaging 12.9 runs over its 13 outings.
-Class 1A: Haxtun (13-1), which finally met its match in a 10-3 loss to Merino on Saturday.
