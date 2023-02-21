Where good news shines

Beware of mountain lions around the Collegiate Peaks.

Or just take Salida's Drew Johnson with you.

No one had a better wrestling season than Johnson, a senior at Salida High School. The 215-pound wrestler won the Class 3A title at the CHSAA state tournament with a 40-0 record.

But that's not all.

None of Johnson's 40 matches went the distance. That's right. Johnson pinned 35 opponents and won five matches by forfeit.

On his way through the state tournament bracket, Johnson beat capable opponents in Eaton's Dawson Fogg, Fort Lupton's Kayden Derbigny and The Classical Academy's Tanner Eide. He pinned Holy Family's Abram Moore in the championship final.

Johnson has signed to play football at Western Colorado in Gunnison.

Good on you, young man. And if you catch Drew wrestling a big cat, help the big cat.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.)