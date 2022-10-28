Where the good news shines

While the Broncos are going international, a fantastic football event will highlight our local scene.

Special Olympics Colorado hosts its flag football state tournament at Colorado State University in Fort Collins on Saturday. The opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. and competition starts at 9 a.m. All the action is on the CSU intramural fields at 951 W. Plum. Over 600 Special Olympics athletes are expected to participate.

