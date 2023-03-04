Where good news shines

Team Colorado looks to return to The Basketball Tournament for the first time in four years.

The team, comprised of CU Buffs men's basketball alumni, has submitted its application to compete in the 2023 edition this summer.

In its 10th season, TBT is a 64-team tournament which has exploded in popularity over the last decade. Many of the entrants are alumni teams much like Team Colorado with one common goal — to win the tournament's $1 million prize for the championship team.

The Buffaloes had a memorable four-year run early in the tournament's history, including a spot in the championship game in 2016. A combination of COVID-19 restrictions and scheduling conflicts prevented Team Colorado from fielding a squad the last three years.

This next Team Colorado will look different than years past. The early run of the team featured mostly alumni from the early to mid-2000s. The 2023 team features mostly former Buffaloes a year or two removed from the college game.

Four members of Colorado's 2021 NCAA Tournament team are scheduled to be on the roster. Evan Battey, D'Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton and Jeriah Horne all look to be part of the team with current director of player development Zach Ruebesam serving as coach.

The schedule will be announced at a later date, though the event traditionally takes place in July and August.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)