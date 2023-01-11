Where good news shines
The record watch continues for Colorado’s Mikaela Shiffrin.
Tuesday in Flachau, Austria, Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the slalom. That kept Shiffrin tied with Lindsey Vonn at 82 career victories on the World Cup circuit.
One more victory puts Shiffrin alone at No. 1, and her next shot to break the record is expected to come in a super-G race in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, in 10 days. The Associated Press reported Shiffrin will skip speed races Saturday and Sunday in St. Anton, Austria.
Born in Vail and a resident of Edwards, Shiffrin finished 0.43 seconds behind Vlhova Tuesday.
Regardless, career win No. 83 is in her sights.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)