Two Colorado State track athletes finished atop the podium on Thursday at the first day of the Mountain West Championship in Albuquerque.

Lexie Keller placed first in women's pentathlon and Sarah Carter took home gold in the women's 5,000 meters. The Rams are also in first place in the team standings on women's side after the first day.

Keller placed in the top four of each of the five events in the pentathlon. Keller's total 4,306 points also set a championship meet record.

Carter was the other Ram to reach the podium on day one as she placed first in the women's 5,000-meter run with a time of 16 minutes and 07.28 seconds.

Elijah Scott and Drew Thompson had great performances on the men's side of things as they sit first and second respectively after day one in the heptathlon.

