Where good news shines
Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion Tyler Polumbus has a new home in Colorado media.
The Cherry Creek graduate and former CU Buffs captain joins Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM to host a midday show with Scott Hastings and Josh Dover. The show starts Monday and airs Noon-3 p.m.
"We are so very excited to add Tyler to our new midday P.H.D. show," KSE Radio’s SVP and GM Dave Fleck said in a press release. "He’s more than just a former player, he’s a respected member of the community who’s excelled both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Having Tyler as part of Altitude Sports Radio, allows us to reconfigure our daily lineup, while adding a great voice to the station."
Besides the Broncos, the offensive lineman played for the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons during his eight-year career.
