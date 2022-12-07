Where good news shines
Gabi Fields scored 36 points in her seventh game.
What did you do as a college freshman?
Thanks to her scoring outburst in a win over Colorado State, Fields, a freshman guard from Texas, was named Big Sky player of the week Tuesday. Only five Bears had scored 36 points before Fields accomplished the feat vs. CSU.
Fields made seven 3-pointers in the game and is shooting 44.8% from distance this season. Her 36 points set a UNC freshman scoring record.
UNC (6-2) hosts Omaha (4-4) on Dec. 16.
