Where the good news shines
University of Northern Colorado athletics will host a Feed the Children event Nov. 11 as part of military appreciation weekend.
The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. in Y Lot on the Greeley campus.
The event is intended to give nearly a thousand packages to veterans and others who have greatly impacted the UNC community. Each care package will be able to support families or groups of up to four people for a goal to directly impact more than 3,200 individuals in the region. Groups with younger children are eligible to receive special care packages for children as well.
The Feed the Children care package distribution is one of several activities that UNC athletics will be hosting this coming weekend.
In addition to the UNC men's basketball game at 6 p.m. Nov. 11, the Bears will host a doubleheader on Nov. 12, with a football game at noon and a volleyball match at 6 p.m. where they will recognize veterans and any active-duty military personnel.
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free ticket to each of the games by using the promo code "MILITARY" online at tickets.unco.edu.
