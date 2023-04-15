Where good news shines

Can't wait for the Stanley Cup playoffs to begin Monday?

USA Hockey has your fix.

The U.S. women's national team is playing in the semifinal of the IIHF Women's World Championship Saturday in Brampton, Ontario.

Team USA will face Czechia at 10 am with the game televised on NHL Network.

The U.S. advanced to the final four with a 3-0 win over Germany on Thursday. The U.S. has reached the championship of the Worlds in all 21 years of the event, winning the gold medal in five of the past seven competitions. A gold medal this year would be its first since 2019.

USA Hockey is based in Colorado Springs.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.)