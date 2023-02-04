Where good news shines

Is it golf season yet?

While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope.

City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe."

At this point, maybe is a win.

Other notes from the city's golf division:

—Overland Park Golf Course is adding a pair of on-course restrooms — one situated to the north of the No. 4 tee, one near the No. 13 tee.

—While we pine for sunshine, the Denver pro shops have a sale going on: 50 percent off apparel and shoes, 25 percent off caps and balls.

—City Park (Thursdays) and Willis Case (Fridays) still host their popular prime rib nights through March 9. Reservations are advised.

—Some key dates for area players: Denver Men's City Amateur (June 17-18), Men's Senior City Amateur (July 22-23) and Women's City Amateur (Aug. 5-6).

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)