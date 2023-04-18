Where good news shines

Joel Scott is returning to his home state, and this time as a Division I player.

The 6-foot-7 Lewis-Palmer grad and NCAA Division II player of year has committed to play basketball at Colorado State, where he will transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Can’t wait to come home,” Scott wrote on Twitter Monday after announcing he’ll join coach Niko Medved’s program in Fort Collins.

The youngest of five brothers that dominated sports in Monument for a decade, Joel had Division I options after he led Lewis-Palmer to a 28-0 season as a senior but opted for the D2 route, where he dominated.

Last season he led Black Hills State to a Final Four appearance, capping a season in which he scored 23 points and grabbed 9.6 rebounds per game. He is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,471 points, twice earned Division II All-America honors and was the RMAC freshman of the year.

Joel will become the fourth member of his family to play Division I basketball. Oldest brother Josh attended CU-Boulder and was one of just two Buffs to record 1,700 points, 900 rebounds and 100 blocked shots. Jordan played at Idaho, starting 71 games, and Jonathan played at Chattanooga, where he was a career 42.8 percent shooter from 3-point range.

Their parents — Alton and Theresa Scott — are 1985 Air Force graduates.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)