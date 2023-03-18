The names of the universities, mascots and coaches are about the only things that remain the same since Baylor beat Creighton in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

The Bears brought an unceremonious end to Doug McDermott’s decorated college career by blasting the 2014 National Player of the Year and the Bluejays, 85-55, in the second round nearly a decade ago. The Bluejays – still coached by Doug’s dad, Greg – were the 3-seed that day, while Baylor was seeded sixth. The roles are reversed this weekend, with Scott Drew’s three-seed Bears set the face the six-seed Bluejays on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

“That was a long time ago,” Drew said Saturday. “I had a lot more hair back then. We were a different team. We had a lot of size, length. We had a good zone.”

That size and length disrupted Creighton’s typically high-powered offense. Despite starting five above average to elite shooters, the Bluejays went 5 for 24 on 3-pointers. Creighton fell behind by 12 in the first seven minutes and trailed 40-20 at halftime.

“Nobody has to remind me. That was a tough, tough day for our program,” Greg McDermott said. “But the credit went to Baylor. It was just one of those games. They played terrific, and we played about as poorly as we could play. That happens every once in a while. You just hope it doesn’t happen on that stage. I don’t think that there’s any revenge in my mind.”

Revenge doesn’t appear to be on the mind of his players, either. Shereef Mitchell, a reserve guard who grew up in Omaha, didn’t remember much beyond the lopsided final score when he was a 14-year-old at Burke High School.

“I really don’t know too much about it, if I’m being honest,” Mitchell told The Denver Gazette. “All I know is we play Baylor tomorrow, and that’s our focus.”

The Creighton squad going up against Baylor on Sunday will look a lot different. The 2014 Bluejays squad fully embraced small ball, starting Ethan Wragge, a 6-foot-7 sniper, opposite Baylor’s 7-foot-1 center, Isaiah Austin.

“That team was recruited to play in the Missouri Valley, and we played in the Big East and finished second. That team was built heavily on shooting. There weren’t many games that we shot it poorly, because there were so many guys who could shoot it on that team,” the Creighton coach said, reflecting on the 2014 squad. “As we’ve moved into the Big East, obviously, we’ve gotten a little longer, a little more physical.”

This year, the Bluejays have the 7-foot-1 man in the middle in Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored a career-high 31 points Friday. While getting taller and longer, the Bluejays have still prioritized skill on the recruiting trail. Creighton starts three guards that make 35.7% of their 3s, led by Trey Alexander’s 42.8% mark from deep.

“They’ve got to pick their poison,” Kalkbrenner said. “Either send two people to guard me and give up an open 3 to one of these guys who are going to make the shot or stay on them and play me one-on-one in the post.”

Baylor has gone the other direction. Flo Thamba is the tallest player in Baylor’s starting lineup at 6-foot-10, while the Bears rely on three guards 6-foot-4 or shorter - Adam Flager, Keyonte George and LJ Cryer – to do most of their scoring.

“I don’t think we’ve faced three guards that are as good as the guards we’re going to play tomorrow,” Alexander said.

Creighton, which has lost its only two matchups against Baylor during McDermott’s tenure, would prefer things continue to change Sunday.

“We’ve come up on the short end,” McDermott said. “Hopefully, the third time is a charm.”

No. 3 Baylor (23-10, 11-7 Big 12) vs. No. 6 Creighton (22-12, 14-6 Big East), at Ball Arena

Time/TV: 5:10 p.m. Sunday, TBS

Series history: 2-1 Baylor

What decides it: The point guard matchup. Adam Flagler led the Bears into the second round with 18 points and five assists in Baylor’s win over UC Santa Barbara. Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard finished with 10 points and three assists to help the Bluejays beat North Carolina State. The game could easily be determined by which guard runs their respective team better.

Betting line: Baylor -1.5

Prediction: Creighton 77, Baylor 74

—Vinny Benedetto