FORT COLLINS — The stage for Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" has remained up on Farrand Field all week. ESPN is setting up shop for "College GameDay" on the business field. "The Pat McAfee Show" and "First Take" are set to broadcast from Colorado’s campus on Friday morning.

It’s not an exaggeration to say this is the biggest and most-anticipated Rocky Mountain Showdown in the 130-year history of the matchup.

“I didn’t know Stephen A. (Smith) was gonna be here; that’s great,” Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said earlier this week.

When the Rams arrive at a hostile Folsom Field on Saturday night, it’ll be Norvell’s 14th game in charge of the program. There has been none bigger.

This game against Deion Sanders and the No. 18 Buffaloes won’t make or break Norvell’s second season in Fort Collins. An 0-2 start isn’t the end of the world, when those losses will have come against Pac-12 teams that also happened to be ranked in the AP top 25.

But Norvell also knows an era-defining win is in front of the Rams if they’re able to overcome the long odds — 23-point underdogs as of Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a very exciting week around here for us,” Norvell said. “This game is special.”

It's why not a lot needs to be said in Fort Collins this week.

“When I was at [Oklahoma], I never had to tell our players that their job was to beat Texas," Norvell said. "Our kids don’t need to be told their job is to beat CU. That’s why they come to school here.”

It's why Norvell is pulling out all the stops, making a quarterback change early in the week in hopes of getting the most out of a CSU offense that’s not short on talented skill-position players.

What really makes this game intriguing from the Rams' side is the buildup. This is nothing new to Coach Deion Sanders, not just because the spotlight has been on him throughout his entire adult life, but because his CU team has been the biggest story in college football since the clock hit zero in the Week 1 win over TCU.

Even if it’s solely because of the opponent, CSU is more than happy to be a part of the game that probably will be the most-watched out of the entire Week 3 slate in college football, even if kickoff will be after 10 p.m. on the East Coast.

“This might be the most eyes that have ever been on this game,” Norvell said. “I think that’s a tremendous opportunity for us and our kids.”

Games like this are nothing new to Norvell, who’s been a part of some big rivalries with the Raiders in the NFL and in college at Oklahoma, Texas and most recently Nevada, who plays UNLV every year for the Fremont Cannon.

He even recalled his time at Nebraska, when he was a part of some battles against the Buffaloes, including the 2005 game where the Cornhuskers won 30-3 in Boulder.

“I’ve had some really memorable games in Boulder, and I’m not going to get into the details, but it’s always a colorful place to play,” Norvell said. “We always hear a lot from our friends in the stands, and it’s a tight environment.”

Norvell knows it’s going to be pretty close to what he remembers on Saturday night, as there are sure to be over 50,000 people in attendance for the 92nd edition of this rivalry, and the overwhelming majority will be wearing black and gold, not green and gold.

“We’re playing on ESPN, we’ve got 'GameDay' (in town); let’s go!” Norvell said. “What else do you need to say? This is what kids come to college for.

“Stevie Wonder could see it’s a great opportunity.”