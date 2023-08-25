FORT COLLINS — Tory Horton was told something once that he carries with him: always be loyal to those who give you your shot.

Coming out of high school, the skinny kid from Fresno, Calif., had one Division I scholarship offer. It was to play for Jay Norvell at Nevada.

That’s why Horton followed Norvell to Colorado State in December 2021. And that’s why this offseason, after Horton had his coming-out party during the 2022 season, earning first-team all-Mountain West honors and looking like a future NFL receiver, Horton showed Norvell screenshots of offers he was getting from schools all around the country to come play for them. Offers of $50,000 and above from big-time programs.

“A lot of kids would not do that,” Norvell said at Mountain West media days in Las Vegas.

The message from Horton was this: I’m not going anywhere.

“He’s meant so much to me because he’s been so loyal to me,” Norvell said. “He really could’ve went anywhere in the country. He still has people coming after him.”

Horton is aware of the world in which he exists.

In today’s era of college football, rarely do the best players in the Group of Five stick around once the Power 5 schools come calling. But playing for a big program and making loads of NIL money has never been his goal.

“My goal is to develop as a better football player and as a man and I feel like that’s what coach is doing for me and the program,” Horton said. “The money is not a problem (for) me. It’s more so me trying to get to my ultimate goal which is to become a better football player, leader (and) man and hopefully get into the NFL level.”

Horton could have declared for the NFL. He’s three years removed from high school, and there are probably plenty of NFL teams that would’ve brought in a player with Horton’s natural talent who’s yet to turn 21.

But Horton, the youngest of five kids, comes from a family with multiple siblings who were also star athletes. His brother, Tyler, was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West cornerback at Boise State. His sister, Jeane, plays professional volleyball overseas after an All-American career at UTEP. His parents value a college education.

“His family is amazing,” Norvell said. “Tory’s still got two years left and his folks want him to stay in school. They’re not in a hurry for him to go to the NFL. That’s rare for parents to be that way.”

On the field, Horton racked up 1,131 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 71 catches while being double-teamed by opposing defenses and playing on an offense that failed to crack 20 points in a game.

“I was really proud of Tory last year,” Norvell said. “We weren’t very good on offense (and) he was our best weapon. He just came out there every week and tried to help us win. He never complained. I think that’s the biggest tribute to him as a player. I think he can have a better year this year.”

Part of the reason Norvell feels that way is because the Rams are simply better at every corner of the roster, especially on offense. The offensive line is bigger and more experienced. So is the wide receivers room. And quarterback Clay Millen is a more mature player heading into his second full year as a starter.

But the biggest reason everyone believes Horton is about to take his game to another level is because he refuses to be complacent.

“He’s just a relentless worker,” Norvell said. “The greatest thing about Tory is yes, he has natural ability, but he works so hard. He’s such an unselfish teammate.”

Norvell coached Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne on the Indianapolis Colts. He coached players like Ryan Broyles, Kenny Stills and Sterling Shepard at Oklahoma. Recently, he sent to the NFL former two-time first-team all-Mountain West honoree Romeo Doubs, an up-and-coming player with the Green Bay Packers after showing Horton the ropes for two years at Nevada.

“Tory is just like those guys,” Norvell said. “He has great practice habits like Romeo Doubs did and he’s just always trying to get better. I think the biggest part of his game that’s expanding is his leadership. He knows he’s got a bunch of young pups and they’re good kids, they work hard, they’re athletic, but they need to learn how to practice. He just goes out there every day and shows them that.”

What motivates Horton is avoiding a season like last year.

If this is Horton’s last season of college football, he wants it to be a memorable one.

“We don’t want to go back (being) to that team,” Horton said. “I just want to win in the most unselfish way. If that’s me getting two catches a game and we end up with the win, that’s perfectly fine by me.”

King’s predictions

Here are beat writer Tyler King’s predictions for the 2023 CSU Rams:

Record: 5-7

Offensive MVP: WR Tory Horton

Defensive MVP: DE Mohamed Kamara

Breakout player: WR Justus Ross-Simmons

CSU Rams schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Washington State (5 p.m., CBSSN)

Sept. 16: at Colorado (8 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 23: at Middle Tennessee State (5 p.m., ESPN Networks)

Sept. 30: vs. Utah Tech (5 p.m.)

Oct. 7: at Utah State

Oct. 14: vs. Boise State (TBA, Fox Sports)

Oct. 21: at UNLV

Oct. 28: vs. Air Force (5 p.m., CBSSN)

Nov. 3 (Fri.): at Wyoming (6 p.m., CBSSN)

Nov. 11: vs. San Diego State (5 p.m., CBSSN)

Nov. 18: vs. Nevada

Nov. 25: at Hawaii