FORT COLLINS — When Colorado State took the field for a road matchup with Nevada last October, Henry Blackburn was fed up.

His junior season with the Rams had not gotten off to the start he had envisioned. The team had gone 0-4 in nonconference games, and he’d seen over two dozen of his teammates leave the program.

After hearing the Nevada players and coaches take shots at his coaches and teammates all week long, he gathered the CSU team on the field pregame and gave an impassioned speech.

Jay Norvell called it a battle cry.

“I was just pissed off and I wanted the guys to know that we’re going to fight,” Blackburn told The Denver Gazette.

It worked. The Rams beat the Wolf Pack on a walk-off field goal for Norvell's first win at CSU. Blackburn hasn’t looked back as one of the undisputed leaders on the team, and he was recently named a team captain ahead of his senior season in Fort Collins.

Even he still can’t believe how quickly he’s gone from a freshman trying to survive the COVID restrictions-shortened 2020 season to now in his fourth year of college football.

“It’s just kinda crazy how time has flown by so fast,” Blackburn said.

At this point, Blackburn feels like he’s seen it all — and to some extent, he has. He showed up on campus in January of 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic set in, played his first college game without a real training camp, witnessed a coaching change after his sophomore season and was part of an unusual 2022 season in Fort Collins.

There’s one thing he hasn’t done, though. He hasn't played the team he grew up watching in his hometown — the CU Buffs. The Fairview grad will get his chance Saturday in Boulder.

“I grew up going to those games,” Blackburn said. “I always wanted to play in that stadium. It seems like the stars are lining up perfectly.”

Even before the tension amplified this week with Norvell’s remarks about Deion Sanders’ fashion choices, the in-state rivalry was always going to mean something more to Blackburn. He's watched countless games of the Rocky Mountain Showdown both at Mile High and at Folsom Field, a short drive from where he grew up.

“That was always my dream to play in that game,” Blackburn said.

As a kid playing youth football in the Boulder area, Blackburn envisioned himself running behind Ralphie wearing CU's famous gold helmet. But as he got older and played high school ball for Tom McCartney, son of legendary Buffs coach Bill McCartney, that dream never came to fruition. CSU gave him a shot, though, and he’s embraced every second of it.

“I love Colorado State and I want to do everything I can to help turn things around,” Blackburn said.

It’s why he stuck around when Steve Addazio was fired and Norvell was brought in. There are only a handful of players remaining from the class of 2020. They've grown closer over the years as all the new faces entered the building.

“We want to be the ones who were here for the bad, the ugly and we want to be part of the group that turns it around and stuck through it,” Blackburn said.

At the heart of that group is a trio of Colorado kids — Blackburn; his safety partner Jack Howell, a Fort Collins native and legacy CSU player; and linebacker Chase Wilson, a former Ralston Valley standout in Arvada. All three were passed over by the CU program. While CU has found a way for Saturday’s game to be personal to them, it was never not going to be that way for players like Blackburn.

“Me, Henry and Chase Wilson take a lot of pride from being here and wanting to lead the charge in Colorado football,” Howell said. “If you’re the best recruit here, come here to Colorado State. CU doesn’t want you; they’re going to overlook you. If you’re a Colorado dude, come here, we’re going to build something.”

Players to Watch

Colorado: CB/WR Travis Hunter

After looking human against Nebraska, what can Hunter do against the Rams? On defense, he'll likely be the one tasked with covering star CSU WR Tory Horton, one of the most talented players he will see this season. If he's able to limit Hunter's impact, that would prove how good of a defensive back he is. On offense, Hunter had just three catches for 73 yards. Let's see if QB Shedeur Sanders gets Hunter involved early and often.

Colorado State: RB Kobe Johnson

The Rams rushing attack was nonexistent in the season opener against Washington State. They must get it going against the Buffs. Both TCU and Nebraska rushed for over 200 yards against CU and getting a player like Johnson out in space will go a long way for a CSU offense making a QB change this week. Johnson is also a dangerous return man as he had a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD in Week 1.