FORT COLLINS — On Saturday morning at Canvas Stadium, Jay Norvell had his team go through a dress rehearsal.

The second-year Colorado State coach often has to remind himself that there are almost 50 new players on the roster from and none of them have played a game with this coaching staff.

So they went through the entire pregame routine. Just like they will next week, they came out in position groups for warmups. They stretched as a team. They went back to the locker room and then came out of the tunnel as if kickoff was seven minutes away, not seven days. They even went over where each position group will be on the sidelines and how substitutions will be handled.

“You can’t take any of these situations for granted and you’ve gotta cover them all,” Norvell said.

The Rams want to make sure they have everything covered because, when the season begins for real next Saturday, there’s no time for a grace period. Unlike last year in Norvell’s first game in charge, CSU won’t be playing in front of over 100,000 people against Michigan at the Big House.

Although a Power 5 team will be making its way to Fort Collins in Washington State, the Rams have been saying all offseason that this team looks and feels different and is capable of matching up with a team like the Cougars.

“It should be a great environment and an exciting first game for our fans,” Norvell said. “We want to show our fans the kind of football team that we want to be and that they’re going to see this year. I don’t think it’s anything like what we saw last year at all.”

Whereas most coaches might downplay the importance of facing a Power 5 opponent, not just in Week 1, but also in Week 3 when CSU heads to Boulder to face Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Norvell has acknowledged and embraced what’s in front of his team.

“We’ve been talking all offseason about the opportunity we have (in) these first few games in our nonconference,” Norvell said. “Starting with Power 5 teams that we feel like we match up well against, we’ve got a lot to prove to ourselves. We weren’t happy with how we played last year and we want to go out and show we can play much different football.”

To start off against a pair of Pac-12 schools, this new-look Rams squad wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We don’t want to start off with an easy game,” sophomore defensive lineman Grady Kelly said. “We want to get the hardest, the baddest dudes out there that we can play on our schedule. We want to set the tone and let people know, it’s not the team that was here last year. To knock a Power 5 (opponent) off first and to turn around (in) Week 2 — we’re going to knock another Power 5 (team) off.”

The list: The 5 most intriguing nonconference games for Mountain West teams

1. Colorado State at Colorado (Sept. 16)

This is going to be such a fun night in Boulder. The Rams will have two weeks to prepare for their in-state rival and the Buffaloes will be coming off back-to-back games in front of a national audience and could be riding high after a win over Nebraska the week prior. CSU is confident it can match up with teams in the Pac-12 and it’ll be eager to prove it against Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) and company.

2. San Jose State vs. Oregon State (Sept. 3)

It’s a clash of styles next weekend in the Bay Area as Brent Brennan’s Spartans have a chance to pull off an early-season upset over a dark horse Pac-12 contender in the Beavers. SJSU has the returning Mountain West offensive player of the year in quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. And he’s got a chance to lead the Spartans to a conference title in his final year in college.

3. San Diego State vs. UCLA (Sept. 9)

After a somewhat down year in 2022, the perennial Mountain West contenders have a chance early in the season to prove they’re back to form. The Aztecs will host the Bruins in Week 2 and UCLA likely won’t have yet given the keys to the offense to five-star quarterback Dante Moore. An upset by SDSU could force Chip Kelly to start the freshman phenom.

4. Colorado State vs. Washington State (Sept. 2)

This is where it all begins for Norvell and the Rams. After losing 38-7 last year in Pullman, CSU is hoping to show the Cougars it’s a whole different football team in 2023.

5. Boise State at No. 10 Washington (Sept. 2)

What a way for both of these teams to start the season. Boise State is the preseason Mountain West favorites again and although Washington is a deserved preseason top 10 team in the country, the Broncos could keep this game close and prove to everyone they’re ready to take advantage of the expanded playoff in 2024. This could also be the coming-out party for Boise State QB Taylen Green for the national college football audience.

Quote of the week

“He’s like the godfather of defense. If you just do what he says, he’s going to put you in the right position. The defense is going to do the work for you, you just have to do your job.” — Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders on defensive coordinator Charles Kelly

What I’m reading

The Athletic released its second annual College Football Coaching Tiers and even though Colorado's Coach Prime isn't included because he's yet to coach an FBS game. Jay Norvell has an interesting group that features a former Buffaloes head coach.

ESPN's Paolo Uggetti has a great story on the team everyone has its eye on this season — USC. It's only year two of what's likely to be a long tenure for Lincoln Riley with the Trojans, but it already feels like a make-or-break season as Riley's talented quarterback, Caleb Williams, is almost certainly headed to the NFL once its over.