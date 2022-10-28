FORT COLLINS — The odds are against Colorado State this weekend.

Frankly, the odds are against the Rams anytime they face Boise State and for one simple reason — they’ve failed to beat the Broncos in all 11 tries.

In many ways, what Boise State has been as a program over the last 15 years is what Jay Norvell is trying to turn CSU into. The Broncos are consistently at or near the top of the Mountain West and that’s exactly where Norvell expects his Rams teams to be in the coming years.

“They’ve had a lot of success there over the years,” Norvell said Wednesday. “We’re excited to play them. I think we have really good teams in our division, they’re obviously one of them. They’re another team that we have to beat to get to where we want to be.”

Things are no different this year for Boise State.

The Broncos come into this weekend’s game with a 5-2 record and a perfect 4-0 record in the Mountain West, including a close win at Air Force last weekend.

The Rams are also heading into this game coming off a win, however.

CSU picked up its second win of the season and moved to 2-1 in the Mountain West with a comeback win over Hawaii last Saturday in Fort Collins. It was only the 12th time in 186 opportunities since 1965 that CSU overcame a double-digit halftime deficit.

Here are three storylines as the Rams head to Idaho:

A challenge for Clay

The calling card for this Boise State team is its defense.

The Broncos held the vaunted Air Force offense to just 14 points last week and they’re the best defense in the conference in terms of yards per game allowed.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t avenues to exploit.

“They’re kind of a bend-not-break defense,” Norvell said. “They’re going to play coverage, mostly, and try to react up [the field] to things. You’ve just gotta be patient and take your shots and be aggressive when you can, but you’ve gotta run the ball, take throws that they give you and be smart about how to attack them.”

That leaves freshman QB Clay Millen with a lot on his plate in his second game back from injury. He went 17-for-24 for 177 yards in the win over Hawaii, but was able to rely on Avery Morrow and the run game, even on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. That could be the recipe for success again this week.

“I think [Millen] needs to take his shots when he gets his opportunities,” Norvell said. “You can’t beat this team without making big plays, but you also have to make consistent plays and give yourself an opportunity. We’ve gotta extend drives. We’re going to have to make big plays on third and fourth down and we’ve gotta score in the red zone and chunk plays really help do that.”

Young players coming along

The amount of players that have left the CSU program in the last few months has been well-documented, but now we’re starting to see its effects.

The majority of those players who left were older veterans and it resulted in true freshmen getting a lot of snaps at key positions — just look at wide receiver.

Tory Horton is still around and is still a dangerous weapon, but now that receivers two through four on the depth chart heading into the year are gone, it’s left true freshmen Justus Ross-Simmons and Louis Brown to fill the spots behind Horton.

Those two are coming along nicely and both contributed in a big way last week against a Hawaii team that clearly wanted to limit Horton’s impact.

Ross-Simmons led the team with 64 receiving yards, while Brown chipped in 24 of his own and also picked up an important first down on a handoff late in the game.

“It’s exciting everyday, it’s stimulating everyday and to see the light start to come on for [the young players], it’s awesome,” Norvell said. “That’s the best part about it. Once you start building a foundation of understanding and execution, then it’s fun and you can get creative.”

Rewriting the second half script

Norvell has reiterated to his team over and over about the struggles the CSU program has had in the second half of seasons over the last half decade.

The players need to be constantly reminded simply because the majority of them haven’t been around for it. But it is a big deal in Fort Collins and Norvell knows his team is going to have to play well in October and November in order to right the ship.

That started with last week’s rare comeback win over Hawaii.

“You have to win the fourth quarter to win games consistently,” Norvell said. “To be a good football team, you have to play in the second half of the season to reach our goals. We just have a precedent of improvement and we just feel like the more we practice, the better we’re going to be.”

Norvell and his staff have modified the team’s practice schedule in the second half of the season, but the biggest difference he sees is in the locker room. No one wants to see that many players leave their program, but in many ways it’s brought the players still inside the locker room even closer together.

“At this time of year, teams either get better or they get worse,” Norvell said. “We always want to be the type of team that gets better. Teams that don’t like being around each other, they don’t play well this time of year.”