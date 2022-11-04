FORT COLLINS — Familiarity has been the best way to describe Colorado State’s schedule this season.
Jay Norvell has said it a few times this season, but it really does feel like he’s facing a former player or coach in each of his games with the Rams (2-6, 2-2 Mountain West) this season. That’s just the nature of a head coach who’s in his first season in a new team, but still in the same conference.
“It’s kinda like in the NFL when you’re in a division and you play the same opponent twice in a year, you really get to know each other well,” Norvell said Wednesday. “With the transfer [portal], there’s a lot of that.”
This week, it’s both former players and a former coach when the Rams leave the state of Colorado for the final time in 2022 for a road matchup against San Jose State (5-2, 3-1 MW).
Three of Norvell’s former wide receivers from Nevada are getting significant playing time for a high-powered Spartans offense and Elijah Cooks is the one leading the way, pacing the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (627) and receiving touchdowns (3).
“I’m really happy for Elijah Cooks,” Norvell said. “He’s had a lot of injuries in his career and he’s having a great, productive year.”
Two other former Nevada receivers, Justin Lockhart and Charles Ross, are also having good seasons for SJSU and are second and fourth, respectively, in receiving.
But the main story for the Spartans on offense this season has been quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who’s having an outstanding first season in San Jose after transferring in from Hawaii. He’s thrown for just under 2,000 yards and has nine touchdowns to his name, but is also a threat running the ball with seven touchdowns on the ground as well.
“I just think he’s doing a really good job of taking care of the ball,” Norvell said. "Cordeiro’s got some weapons and he’s using those guys. They’ve been a balanced team in the past, but this year they’re leaning on the pass and he’s doing a good job.”
The Spartans come into the game averaging the fourth-most points per game of any team in the Mountain West, but on the flip side their defense ranks first in that same category, presenting yet another challenge for a CSU offense that’s worst in the conference in scoring.
“Our o-line’s got a big challenge this week,” Norvell said. “We’ve gotta continue to press. I’m still confident we’re going to have a breakthrough offensively. I think we’ve got an opportunity to make some big plays and have our young guys step up.
The Rams had one big play last week in the 49-10 loss at Boise State.
True freshman wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons got behind the defense for a 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Clay Millen that provided a glimpse into the future for this Rams offense filled with freshmen all over the field.
“I think for a young kid to have a big play like that, it just adds to his confidence and also shows what we can do in one play offensively if we are on the same page,” Norvell said. We’ve just gotta start stringing those types of plays together.”