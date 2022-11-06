FORT COLLINS — In the final game of Colorado State’s magical 2021-22 season — a loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament — 10 players were on the floor for the Rams. As the new season begins on Monday, only five of those 10 will be at Moby Arena when CSU hosts Gardner-Webb. The most-recognizable of those 10, Isaiah Stevens, will be on the bench in street clothes.
There is no more David Roddy for the Rams. He is in his first season in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies and a new era in Fort Collins is already underway.
“That’s life, that’s basketball,” Rams coach Niko Medved said. “Injuries, guys being sick or whatever is part of the deal and we’ve just had a ton of that this fall. The one thing that’s going to happen with this group is we’re going to play these games and it’s our job to be ready.”
There’s a lot of new faces walking around practice for CSU this season, but there are still some faces Rams fans will remember. And that starts with senior John Tonje, who was already due for a bigger role this season. And Stevens probably won’t be back on the floor until 2023 begins.
“That’s just part of what he has to do this year,” Medved said. “His role is going to change. He’s going to be put in situations where he has to make a lot more decisions with the ball and he’s going to have to really lead vocally. Some of that’s maybe not natural for him, but he’s going to have to be that guy for us early in the season.”
“I’m trying my best," Tonje said. "By nature I’m more of a quiet guy, but I’m going to do what it takes to win and right now I think I need to be more of a vocal leader.”
Another player stepping into a bigger role is freshman guard Taviontae Jacksone, who is still adjusting to life in college.
There are high hopes for the freshman from Las Vegas. And although he may have been expecting to spend the year learning from Stevens, he’s now going to have the ability to play through some of his freshman mistakes in real games.
“In another season or if Isaiah’s healthy, his role is probably a little bit different,” Medved said. “Having a leash is probably the wrong word, but now he’s going to play. He’s going to work through it.”
By the way Medved talks about him, don’t be surprised if he quickly becomes a fan favorite in Fort Collins.
“The one thing about [Jackson] is that whenever he’s been able to be on the court consistently, all I see is improvement, improvement, improvement,” Medved said.
Aside from Jackson, the main newcomers for this Rams team are guys with previous college basketball experience. There are multiple players making the leap from lower levels of competition, and many of them, especially players like Illinois State transfer Josiah Strong, will get the chance to contribute right away.
“I think that’s the case, whether you’re a freshman or a transfer from a lower level, you’re coming into a new situation that’s going to be a challenge,” Medved said. “Everybody gets thrust into different roles every year, even the Jalen Lakes and the Isaiah Riveras. That’s part of the evolution of your team and your program. We were going to have to go through that whether Isaiah [Stevens] was playing [or not].”
Right now, he’s more like Coach Stevens with the way he’s helping out at practice. And although there may be some disappointment in the fact that he won’t be out there opening night, it may be a blessing in disguise for this team when March rolls around and a trip back to the NCAA Tournament is on the line.
“They’re battling their butts off here in practice everyday,” Medved said. “It’s been a challenge for some of these guys that are thrust into bigger roles, but in a lot of ways that’s awesome for them. It’s what they’ve wanted, a chance to play college basketball at the highest level and I’m excited for them.
“I think in the long run it’s going to make us a tougher team and a better team.”