Jay Norvell will lead his team onto the field at Canvas Stadium for the first time as the Colorado State head coach on Saturday when the Rams host Middle Tennessee.

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Ecova and Local 3, KCDO in Denver. Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Mark Driscoll (analyst) will be on the call. The game will also be broadcast on KUAD 99.1 FM and on SiriusXM channel 971/381. The radio broadcast will be handled by Kevin McGlue (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (sideline reporter).

Here’s the Denver Gazette’s preview of Saturday’s game: