Colorado St Michigan Football

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

Jay Norvell and Colorado State have another difficult test in front of in Week 3 as they head to the Pacific Northwest to face a Washington State coming off a big upset win on the road against Wisconsin.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The broadcast crew this week will be Roxy Berstein (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (analyst). Brian Roth (play-by-play), Mark Driscoll (analyst) and Kevin McGlue (reporter) will be on the radio call that can be heard on KUAD 99.1 FM and on SiriusXM channel 971/381.

Here’s the Denver Gazette’s preview of Saturday’s game:

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.