Colorado State is going to the WNIT.

CSU (20-11, 12-6 Mountain West) will meet Northern Iowa (22-9, 16-4 Missouri Valley) at 5 pm Thursday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Rams are WNIT-bound for the second straight season and have won 20 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018. Four teams from the Mountain West Conference earned spots in the WNIT: CSU, Wyoming, San Diego State and New Mexico.