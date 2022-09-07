FORT COLLINS • For the last week of fall camp, Jay Norvell couldn’t wait to see his team play a game against another opponent. It didn’t matter who or where. And even though Norvell’s first game as the head coach at Colorado State wasn’t pretty, it provided the coaching staff with what they’ve been wanting for a few weeks now, something to build on.
The Rams suffered a 51-7 drubbing Saturday on the road against Michigan.
“It’s given us an opportunity where they have to improve and where they have to execute on game day to be able to have success,” Norvell said. “All we ask our players to do is what we do in practice the way we want it to be done. There were too many snaps where we didn’t get that on Saturday. No game is always going to be perfect, but you have to do certain things to give yourself a chance to win and we certainly didn’t do that. You have to play this game with smarts and intelligence, but you’ve got to play odds and percentages as well.”
Norvell talked a lot about percentages on Wednesday and it’s clear he feels his team needs to do a better job when the odds are in the favor this week when the Rams host Middle Tennessee in their home opener.
“Football is all about percentages,” Norvell said. “We talk about getting a pitch to hit [in baseball] and in football, there’s tendencies. When you get a beat on somebody and there’s a high percentage that there’s a play coming, you’ve gotta jump on that on defense. It’s like if you threw a big fat pitch down the middle, Barry Bonds was going to hit it out of the park. We had some of those [plays] on Saturday.”
Norvell specifically mentioned a few plays on defense in the first half when the Rams were in position to force a turnover, but didn’t jump at the opportunity.
“When you play a good team, you have to take advantage of those opportunities," he said. W"e played about 60% of those snaps in that game, well.”
CSU is currently an 11.5 point favorite Saturday and this game against the Blue Raiders should be a prime opportunity for the program to get back into the win column at home, especially after last year’s 1-5 record in Fort Collins.
“When you lose and you have pride, you can’t wait to play again,” Norvell said. “We’ve talked a lot about that and we can’t wait to go back on the field and get that taste of having a win. It’s a quality of good football teams.”