AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Clay Millen and the Colorado State offense knew they’d be doing a lot of standing on the sidelines on Saturday night. Every opposing offense expects that when they face Air Force.
That just makes every possession that much more critical and when the Rams either punted or turned the ball over on downs on all four of their first half possessions, they knew they’d be in for a long night.
“We’ve gotta score early,” Millen said after CSU’s 24-12 loss at the Academy. “That put us in a huge hole, especially against Air Force. We get the two touchdowns late in the game, but obviously it’s not enough. As a quarterback, it’s my job to find a way to start quicker and find a way to put points on the board.”
CSU did end up winning the second half, 12-10, with a pair of touchdown passes from Millen to Tory Horton and Jordan Williams, but moral victories don’t exist with a coach like Jay Norvell. For him, he’s only going to think about the two possessions earlier in the game that stalled out inside the Air Force 30-yard line.
“We really needed to do that earlier in the game,” Norvell said. “We just didn’t have enough firepower tonight to put the ball in the end zone enough to make it competitive.”
All season long, this offense has looked nothing like the units Norvell led at Nevada.
A lot of that has been due to poor offensive line play that simply hasn’t given Millen enough time to throw the ball deep down the field like a typical ‘Air Raid’ offense. Millen was sacked another seven times in the loss to the Falcons as they were more than happy to bring pressure in obvious passing situations.
But the growth from Millen in his first season as a starting college quarterback has been evident. Yes, there’s still plenty of room to improve, but the strides he’s made over the last few months are evident with just one game left in the regular season.
“He’s getting better,” Norvell said. “We just would like to play a little bit [better] collectively around him. I think he’s learned a lot from playing this year and he’s going to grow with that.”
The biggest area is in Millen’s ability to use his legs. He’ll remind you that he’s a pass-first QB and he’d rather be throwing deep touchdown passes to his receivers, but he’s shown off his abilities as a scrambler in recent weeks and seems to have a knack for evading defenders in the secondary to pick up big first downs, something he did three times for a total of 43 yards against Air Force.
“As a quarterback, my job is to make positive plays,” Millen said. “Obviously I’m not a scrambler first but in my mind, I just need to find a way to move the ball. If there’s an open lane, I’m going to try and take it. Air Force, they were just sitting back in zone coverage and getting really deep, so it gave me some running lanes.”
If anything, it could open some things up heading into next season now that there’s plenty of examples of Millen exploiting soft coverages on third-and-long to pick up good chunks of yards.
“He’s a good athlete and that’s part of his game where he can be effective,” Norvell said.
With just one game left in the season, the CSU offense is averaging under 13 points per game. For comparison, Nevada averaged nearly 36 points per game last season under Norvell. One good game against New Mexico to close out 2022 won’t fix everything, but this group of young offensive players could certainly use a game that provides some confidence heading into an important offseason in Fort Collins.
“It’s our last game of the season, we get one more week of practice, so it’s a big week for us,” Millen said. “The more experience, the more games we get heading into next year and heading into the offseason is huge for us.”