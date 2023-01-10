FORT COLLINS • Getting a stop on defense felt like pulling teeth for Colorado State.
The Rams knew coming into Tuesday night’s game against Air Force that their defense would be put to the test against a team that consistently uses almost all of the 30-second shot clock.
One long rebound given up here. One contested 3-pointer there. One miscue leading to an open layup there.
Everything Air Force wanted to do offensively, it was able to.
Niko Medved’s CSU team had no answers and it led to an 85-74 defeat in overtime on their home floor.
“Tonight we simply could not find a way to string together enough stops to win the game,” Medved said. “They had 42 points in the paint, they hurt us on the offensive glass and they were able to make timely threes. For whatever reason, we looked a step slow. I just thought when the game was on the line, we just did not find a way to dig in and get the stops that we needed.”
The Falcons came in with the third-worst offense in the Mountain West, but they sure didn’t look like that.
CSU even held Air Force’s leading scorer, Jake Heidbreder, to just 1-for-7 from 3-point range, but couldn’t stop anyone else as they were out-rebounded 14 and allowed Air Force to shoot over 50% from the field as a team.
“Even despite all that, if we just make some more toughness plays and come up with some rebounds and some 50-50 balls, we find a way to grind out a win here,” Medved said.
Despite another rough night for this maddeningly inconsistent Rams team, they still had a shot to win the game in regulation.
Star point guard Isaiah Stevens had a good look as time expired, but that shot — like many of the 22 he took on the night — bounced off the rim.
Air Force proceeded to make every single one of their shots in overtime and CSU was left searching for answers as to why.
Right now, there are none.
“This has been a recurring movie, the inconsistency of our ball club,” Medved said. “I wish I had an answer for that, but I don’t.”
Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Rams, either.
Three of their next four games come on the road — two of which are against Wyoming and Boise State, who both have notoriously tough environments for opponents. The only home game in that span comes against San Diego State, one of the best teams in the Mountain West.
Sure, a loss like this one to yet another in-state rival can be demoralizing in the moment, but should also give this team a sense of urgency now that they sit at 9-9 and 1-4 in conference play.
At this point in the season, though, a frustrating loss shouldn’t be required for a team to play with the same effort level night in and night out.
“How many wake-up calls do you need? We’re in the middle of January, there’s no more time for wake-up calls,” Medved said. “This conference is tough and we know that these are all critical games for us. The train’s going to keep moving. You’re either going to get on it and keep competing and keep fighting or you’re going to get run over. It’s one of the two. That’s the choice that we have to make.”