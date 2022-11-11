FORT COLLINS — Jack Howell doesn’t need to be told how important this game is.
Sure, he’s all ears when legendary Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick comes to talk to the team because everyone in Fort Collins listens when Lubick speaks.
But if there’s anyone in that locker room least in need of a history lesson — it’s Howell. He’s been saying it since the clock hit zero on Saturday night against San Jose State, ‘It’s Wyoming week.’
The fact that Lubick tells stories of Howell’s dad, John, from his playing days at CSU in the late 90s should tell you everything you need to know about how he's feeling ahead of Saturday's latest edition of the Border War.
“I love CSU and everything we stand for,” Howell told The Denver Gazette. “When we’ve got a rival like Wyoming, I respect their program, but we want to whoop ‘em in every aspect of the game.”
That passion for Rams football has been evident since he stepped on campus last year.
Howell quickly made his presence felt and became a key player for the CSU defense as a true freshman, even earning Freshman All-American honors by the FWAA. He’s backed that up this season and is likely headed for All-Mountain West honors as the player who averages the most tackles per game in the conference.
He’s helped lead the Rams to a much better defense in the second half of the season. Gone are the blowouts from the nonconference schedule and here are the close, defensive battles in Mountain West play. Including last week’s loss, CSU has had a chance to win in the fourth quarter in all but one of the five conference games this season. Still, Howell isn’t satisfied.
“It’s good that we’re starting to put a few things together, but the expectation is to win, plain and simple,” Howell said.
But it’s not just about his play on the field. He’s already become a key voice in a locker room that desperately needs someone to reignite the pride in the program.
“It’s who I am,” Howell said. “You play the hand you're dealt and unfortunately we had a lot of starters leave, a lot of skilled players go on and find other opportunities, but that’s football so you just got to deal with it. A lot of teams didn’t give me a chance out of high school, so I’m loyal to CSU.”
The fact that he’s getting the chance to succeed at the same school that took a chance on his dad, who worked his way from walk-on to all-conference player to Super Bowl winner in the NFL, has made this start to his career that much more enjoyable.
“Every time I put on my jersey, I play for my last name, I play for my God, I play for my family,” Howell said. “A big part of why I am who I am today is because of my father.”
It’s been a challenging first season in Fort Collins for Jay Norvell. He’s had over a dozen players, including multiple starters, leave the program and it’s made him emphasize to his players that they need to understand why they play the game of football.
“Any player that plays any game, you have to know what your why is,” Norvell said. “[Howell] knows why he’s playing. He really loves this school. He loves the opportunity to play here. It just means so much to him and we want that to resonate throughout our whole roster, the importance of games like this and pride in our program.”
A good place to start is bringing in more players like Howell, although that’s easier said than done. Just listen to his mindset heading into this iconic rivalry game this week.
“We want to make them dread playing us every year,” Howell said.
And nothing would make him happier than hoisting that bronze boot into the air on Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.
“I need it,” Howell said.