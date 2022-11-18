FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell has spent a good chunk of his first year at Colorado State learning about the history of the program, especially in the series against the Rams’ biggest rivals.

Doing that has caused him to look at a lot of ugly records since the turn of the century. With another important game against an in-state rival upcoming, this week has been no different.

It’s Air Force week for CSU and since Troy Calhoun has taken over at the Academy, that hasn’t been great news for the Rams. The Falcons have won 13 of the last 15 games in the series and it’s been exactly 20 years since CSU won a game in Colorado Springs.

While this will be Norvell’s first game against Air Force while at Colorado State, he certainly knows how difficult it is to beat Calhoun’s team. Norvell went 1-2 against Air Force while at Nevada with all three games being decided by a combined eight points.

“We’ve looked back and watched all of the games we’ve played against them,” Norvell said. “You just have to understand the elements of the game and it’s just different than when you’re playing a different style of team. They are very mindful of the clock, they go for a lot of fourth downs.”

On the surface, it looks like this game shouldn’t be the close battle Norvell is used to having against the Falcons. Air Force allows the fewest points per game in the Mountain West, while CSU scores the fewest.

On the flip side, Air Force scores the third-most points per game in the conference, while CSU allows the third most. But those stats aren’t as telling as they may seem, according to Norvell.

“One of the reasons their stats are so good defensively is because they’re not on the field that much,” Norvell said. “The offense controls the clock and their defense is sitting on the sidelines.”

Every possession is going to be that much more important for a Rams offense that has struggled to find the end zone in any scenario, especially in the red zone where they boast the country’s worst offense inside the 20-yard line. Could that mean taking more risks on fourth down and just generally increasing the aggressiveness on offense?

“There’s a lot of things that go into it, but a lot of analytics and things show that you’re better off trying to go for it to keep the ball than to give it back to the other team,” Norvell said. “The way Air Force runs the football and the way they use the time of possession, you get very few opportunities offensively, so you have to be efficient when you have the ball.”

That puts a lot of pressure on quarterback Clay Millen to continue to be efficient throwing the football and also picking up first downs with his legs when the opportunity presents itself. But mainly, this will be a challenge for the Rams as a whole to stay disciplined against an Air Force team that defies conventional wisdom for a team that plays in the manner it does.

“People think of Air Force as a conservative team, but in many ways, they really take a lot of risks,” Norvell said. “They take a lot of fourth down, strategic opportunities, they fake punt, they onside kick. You have to understand those elements of the game. You really have to play well in all three phases.”

In a way, the way Air Force has performed under Calhoun is exactly what Norvell is trying to build in Fort Collins. Sure, it’s polar opposites in terms of offensive philosophies, but the way Calhoun has built his program at the Academy is how Norvell has talked about getting his CSU team back to the top of the Mountain West.

“They’re very consistent in the way they handle their team,” Norvell said. “They have a system they’re committed to and their players fit that system.”