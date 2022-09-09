FORT COLLINS — Saturday will be a special afternoon for Jay Norvell.

When he leads his Colorado State team out of the tunnel at Canvas Stadium, he’ll be doing so for the first time as the head coach of the Rams.

CSU opened its season last week with a 51-7 loss at Michigan, but the long-awaited home opener against Middle Tennessee has arrived.

The months-long hype train surrounding Norvell and the program will finally unload some real football in Fort Collins.

College football insider: How far can Jay Norvell take Colorado State? Why can’t CSU become one of the better Group of Five programs in the country? Tyler King asks in his weekly trip around NCAA football.

“This is a great opportunity for us to come home and show our fans how hard we’ve been working and really start our home season with a bang,” Norvell said earlier this week.

If anything, CSU fans can certainly expect to see a more enjoyable product, and Norvell is happy to provide that.

“We want to play a certain style of football,” Norvell said. “We want to be aggressive defensively. We like to spread the ball around to all of our playmakers on offense. We like to play an entertaining style of football. We want our fans to come and be entertained. You’re not quite sure what you’re going to see when you see us play. This oughta be an entertaining game.”

Here are three storylines to watch when the Rams host the Blue Raiders on Saturday:

Two similar styles of play

If you like watching offense, this game is for you.

While much has been made about the ‘Air Raid’ offense that Norvell brought to Fort Collins, Middle Tennessee also embodies that style of play and won’t hesitate to throw the football down the field.

“Middle Tennessee is a team that’s similar to us in some ways,” Norvell said. "They’re an Air Raid team on offense. They like to throw the ball around and their coach has been there a long time.”

Rick Stockstill has been in charge of Middle Tennessee for 17 seasons, and he’s had a successful run guiding the Blue Raiders in multiple conferences, winning Coach of the Year honors six different times.

But their opener last week wasn’t pretty.

Middle Tennessee fell 44-7 on the road at James Madison, whose quarterback is former CSU player Todd Centeio. Centeio carved up the Blue Raider defense, throwing for 287 yards and six touchdowns while also running for 126 yards.

Still, Norvell expects to face an aggressive defense this week, and freshman quarterback Clay Millen will have to get the ball out quick.

“This team has done a good job of taking the ball away,” Norvell said. "They’re a high-pressure team. They love to blitz and take the ball away. We’re really making a special emphasis this week on (having) no negative plays, no sacks. Everybody’s responsible for that.”

Limiting turnovers

Much of last week’s opener at Michigan came down to takeaways.

Norvell felt the CSU defense missed opportunities to turn over the Michigan offense. On the flip side, the Rams turned the ball over twice, an interception and a fumble.

Colorado State learning from mistakes, opportunities missed in loss at Michigan FORT COLLINS • For the last week of fall camp, Jay Norvell couldn’t wait to see his team pla…

But not all of that is on Millen, who will bear the brunt of the responsibility for the turnovers, especially on the stat sheet.

“So much of that is everybody understanding their job and the quarterback getting us in the right play,” Norvell said. “We make a big emphasis of it on Wednesdays, especially. We have an old saying, ‘Good football players don’t fumble.'"

This week’s environment should be more comfortable for Millen. While it’s his first home game with the Rams and only his second career start, there won’t be over 100,000 opposing fans yelling before every snap.

Penalty positives

What CSU did well against Michigan was avoid any penalties on both sides of the ball — a stark contrast from last season, when the Rams were one of the most-penalized teams in the country.

“We’ve got to build on that for future games,” Norvell said.

Part of the reason the Rams were so disciplined is because of the emphasis on understanding the rules in the offseason. The coaching staff brought in officials to go over some specific rule sets and what each official is watching during the game and so far, it’s had a positive effect.

“I think they have a better understanding of how the game gets called and what those officials' responsibilities are,” Norvell said.