FORT COLLINS — The last time Colorado State and Nevada met, it wasn’t particularly close.
The Wolf Pack won 52-10 at Canvas Stadium in what would turn out to be the last game of the Steve Addazio era at CSU. But as the teams prepare to meet in Reno on Friday, Jay Norvell will be on the opposite sideline from the one he stood on for five seasons in charge at Nevada.
The two sides are taking much different approaches to the matchup. There’s been plenty of noise from the Reno locals about how much they’d like to win this game against the coach who left them for a program that has better facilities and pays him more money.
But Norvell hasn’t taken the bait. Believe him or not, he says it’s just another game on the schedule for his team.
“The fact that we coached there is not what’s important,” Norvell said Monday. “There’s always noise, everywhere you go, whatever game you’re playing. It’s just not important to this football game.”
Ken Wilson is back at Nevada as the new head coach after spending the last 10 years away from the program prior to his 19-year stint as an assistant coach in Reno. His Wolf Pack team is also coming off a bye week, just as CSU is, and are 2-3 heading into Friday. They’re on a three-game losing streak after starting out the season with back-to-back wins. Their most recent game was a 48-20 loss at Air Force.
Running back Toa Taua is a player to watch for Nevada. He’s been the Wolf Pack's best offensive player and has rushed for 350 yards and five touchdowns through their first five games.
The bye week had its ups and downs for Norvell and the Rams.
More players left the program, but this week could be the last week of that as most players will appear in their fifth game of the season, meaning they wouldn’t be able to take this as a redshirt year if they decided to sit out the rest of the season before transferring elsewhere.
But the good news out of the bye was that CSU got healthier, particularly on the offensive line. Right tackle Dontae Keys and left guard Dante Bivens both appear on track to return this week, which will bolster a group that has suffered lots of injuries and shuffling around to this point.
“We had a number of kids that were banged up over the last few weeks and we’re starting to get some of those guys back on the practice field,” Norvell said.
Quarterback Clay Millen is day-to-day after suffering an injury in the previous game against Sacramento State. True freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi could be in line to start if the staff decides to give Millen another week to rest after suffering more than his fair share of hits to start the season.
Fowler-Nicolosi came into that loss against Sacramento State and threw for over 100 yards and a touchdown, impressing the staff as a kid who’s only been on campus for less than a year.
“He’s just done a really good job of showing (assertiveness) and taking charge,” Norvell said. “All the things we really look for in a quarterback, he’s got those qualities.”
The first four games under Norvell have not gone as planned. The program's overall winless streak is now at 10 games and the team has yet to score more than 19 points in a game this season, being outscored 164-43 through the first four games.
But there’s still plenty left to play for with the entire eight-game Mountain West schedule in front of them.
“I think it’s a new beginning,” Norvell said. “We played four nonconference games and I think we had some kids that weren’t really committed to what we were doing. A lot of them were starters and played a lot of football here. We’re down to 68 scholarship players and I think we’re in a much better place as a football team.”