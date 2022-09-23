FORT COLLINS — There’s going to be a lot of orange on Colorado State’s campus this weekend.
It’s the Rams’ annual Orange Out/Ag Day game as Sacramento State comes to Fort Collins for CSU’s second home game of 2022.
CSU is still searching for its first win under coach Jay Norvell as they get set to wrap up the nonconference schedule against an undefeated Hornets team. The Rams are coming off a 38-7 loss at Washington State last Saturday.
“I think we’re starving for that first win,” senior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem said Monday.
It won’t come easy for the Rams this Saturday, despite hosting an FCS opponent.
Here are three storylines heading into the game:
Protecting Clay Millen
If anything, quarterback Clay Millen has proven he’s one tough kid through CSU’s first three games.
He was sacked seven times in last weekend’s loss against Washington State, bringing the season total to 23 and some of them have really knocked the freshman QB to the ground.
“After the game, I went over and gave his mom a hug and told her that we’re really not trying to get him hit like that,” Norvell said of Millen. “He has shown toughness and he has gotten up at times where I didn’t think he would. I think it’s going to serve him well. We’re going through the fire right now and you probably learn more from your mistakes and failures than your successes.”
The Rams are still trying to find the right offensive line combination, but Jacob Garnder has seemed to solidify the left tackle spot going forward and Norvell is still very pleased with how Millen has progressed early in his career.
“Our quarterback is growing,” Norvell said. “He’s throwing for 70 percent [of his passes], made some better decisions, still gotta do a better job of taking the ball in the pocket. I’m really encouraged by his understanding. We’ve gotta build on the positives.”
No more FCS cupcake games
There was a time when having an FCS team on the schedule was almost a guaranteed win for most FBS programs, but those days are over and CSU is well aware of that.
After last season’s loss to South Dakota State, the Rams are just 2-2 against FCS teams in the last five years and they’ve got a top-10 FCS team coming to town this weekend in Sacramento State.
“There’s a lot of good football teams at the FCS level,” Norvell said. “This is a team that went undefeated in their conference last year. They’ve built their culture and they’re playing well.”
The Hornets are coming off a 31-27 win at Northern Iowa last week and currently sit at No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll.
More players leaving CSU
The growing pains for CSU are likely going to continue for a while for Norvell and company.
After two players — wide receiver Dante Wright and kicker Cayden Camper — transferred out of the program prior to last week’s game, a new trio of players is no longer with the team.
The biggest loss was starting wide receiver Melquan Stovall, whose departure Norvell announced on Monday. Stovall came over with the coaching staff from Nevada, but now will finish his career elsewhere.
Norvell also announced during his coaches’ show this week that offensive lineman Ches Jackson and wide receiver E.J. Scott are also no longer with the program.