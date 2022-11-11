FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell knows all about rivalry games. He grew up around the Wisconsin program. He played at Iowa. He’s coached at Oklahoma and Texas. But this Saturday, he’ll be a part of the Border War for the first time. It’s a game he’s been hearing about since he was hired 11 months ago.

“The rivalry games are so important because they’re really about who you are and who you work to be everyday,” Norvell said. “I’ve heard a lot of stories from players about playing for the boot, winning the boot, losing the boot, the feeling it’s like to go across that field to and get the boot.”

Outside of 2020, the Bronze Boot that goes to the winner of this longest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River has spent a lot of time in Laramie, and with a lot of players on this Colorado State team that are in their first year with the program, it might be hard for them to truly understand the importance of this game.

But Norvell made sure they did by inviting legendary Rams coach Sonny Lubick to come speak to the team about this game against Wyoming and tell some stories from his coaching days.

“Coach Lubick mentioned [Jack Howell’s] dad and how his dad made such an impact on the program, starting off as a walk-on and earning his way to being a great player,” Norvell said. “It’s important to hear those stories from former coaches and from players.”

For most of the players on the team, they know Lubick as the guy who’s name is all over Canvas Stadium and inside the football facilities. But he knows who they are too.

“Him being one of the greatest coaches to come out here, his name being on the field, him even saying my name is a complete honor,” running back Avery Morrow, who was surprised when Lubick mentioned him by name, said.

While this 114th playing of the Border War will look different on the home sidelines for CSU, everyone should know what to expect from Craig Bohl’s Wyoming teams — the Cowboys are going to run the football and play good defense.

“Coach Bohl has a philosophy that he believes in and I think that’s a real quality of any coach,” Norvell said. “You have to figure out what you want to be and then you have to go about recruiting players to do that and also working everyday to emulate that vision. Coach Bohl is experienced, he knows exactly what he wants to do. I think the program that he’s built reflects the image that he wants it to be. We have a little different vision, but at the same time we’re trying to do the same things.”

Running back Titus Swen is the go-to player for the Wyoming offense and he’s been one of the best in the Mountain West this season, averaging 75.4 yards per game on the ground.

But the Rams have an offensive weapon of their own in Tory Horton, who’s coming off a career-high 196 receiving yards last week against San Jose State. That performance put him at the top of the conference for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and got him on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the country’s top wide receiver.

That performance last Saturday was a big step in the right direction for the CSU offense. They ran more plays than they had all season and that coincided with the most explosive plays in a game this season. But outside of Horton and Morrow, though, it’s a lot of young players contributing. The quarterbacks are all really young and now the top targets not named Horton are all true freshmen.

“We have a lot of young guys that are getting reps and they’re getting better,” Norvell said. “They’re starting to get confidence from playing together, practicing together. We still feel like we’ve got breakout games in front of us that we’re going to start hitting those big plays. I know it’s been hard to watch all these young players play on offense, but in the long run we’re going to benefit from it.”

Still, no one in the stands wearing green and gold will care how the game played out this Saturday as long as the Rams are the ones hoisting the Bronze Boot into the air when the game is over.

“You think about all the great coaches and all the great players that have competed in this game over the years and we have an opportunity to do it now, it just means a lot,” Norvell said. “We know it means a lot to our community. We know it means a lot to our alumni and our students, so we get to go out and represent them on Saturday.”