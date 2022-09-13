A former freshman All-American is headed out of the Colorado State program.
Wide receiver Dante Wright announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday after failing to get on the field much during the Rams' first two games of the season under new head coach Jay Norvell.
I want to thank all of CSU for allowing me to play football for the last 3 years. Also thank you to all the fans and their supporting for the football program. https://t.co/bGz9bmEkUC— Dante Wright (@DanteWright8) September 13, 2022
Wright originally decided to remain with the program after Steve Addazio was fired following last season and Norvell was hired to replace him. Wright was the team's second-leading receiver in 2021 despite missing three games due to injury.
His best game of 2021 came against Hawaii when he had eight catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Many CSU fans probably remember Wright's standout freshman season in 2019 when he became the first true freshman to start every game at receiver for the Rams since Rashard Higgins in 2013.
But when Norvell came over from Nevada, so did receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall and Wright failed to earn a starting spot to open the season. He appeared sparingly in CSU's first two games of the season, but didn't record a catch in either game.