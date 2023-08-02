Where good news shines

One of Colorado’s best basketball prospects will stay home once she graduates high school.

Air Academy’s Caitlin Kramer announced her verbal commitment to Colorado State on Monday.

A rising senior, Kramer was instrumental to Air Academy’s run to the 5A state quarterfinals. She averaged 26.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game as a junior, both career-highs.

CSU has posted three winning seasons in a row. The Rams have reached the NCAA Tournament six times in their program history, most recently in 2016.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Between CSU’s strong program tradition and quality academics, Kramer saw the school as an excellent fit.

“Everyone was so welcoming, and the community was outstanding. The vision and goals that they have for their program is inspiring. And I was thoroughly impressed by the wide range of fields of interest, and the opportunities to help all students thrive academically,” Kramer said.

Kramer is the first girls basketball player from the Pikes Peak region to play at CSU since Sand Creek graduate Liah Davis. Davis spent five years in Fort Collins, appearing in 76 games from 2017 to 2021.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)