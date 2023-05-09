Where good news shines

Harvey Penick would be proud of Sofia Torres.

The CSU golf star is taking dead aim.

The first Colorado State women’s golfer to compete in the NCAA Regionals since 2018, Torres made 16 pars in her first round at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Ind., Monday. The junior from Bogota, Colombia, fired a 2-over-par 74 after stringing together 13 straight pars.

An All-Mountain West selection, Torres bogeyed her first and fifth holes. Otherwise, she was perfectly steady, her 16 pars tying for second-most on the day. Iowa State’s Liyahan Durisic had 17 pars.

The second round of the Westfield Regional tees off Tuesday.

