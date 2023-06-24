Where the good news shines

Ten-year coaching veteran Tim Shelton has joined the Colorado State men's basketball staff as an assistant coach. The former San Diego State Aztec player comes to Fort Collins after spending last season at Oregon State.

Last year, he coached one of the youngest teams in the nation at Oregon State.

Shelton brings plenty of knowledge about the Mountain West, spending four years on staff at Fresno State plus six at San Diego State on top of his four years as a player at SDSU.

In his 11 years at San Diego State as a player and member of the staff, he helped win 281 games, earn seven Mountain West titles and advance to 10 postseason tournaments, including seven NCAA Tournaments.

