Colorado State men's basketball was recognized for its academic excellence in 2022-23 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Thursday.

The Rams earned the NABC's Team Academic Excellence Award with eight members of the team named to the NABC Honors Court.

The eight members to earn the annual individual academic honor were Nick Bassett, Patrick Cartier, James Moors, Joe Palmer, Isaiah Rivera, Isaiah Stevens, Josiah Strong and Trace Young. CSU led all Mountain West schools with eight individuals.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men's basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

