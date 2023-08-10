Where the good news shines

Colorado State punter Paddy Turner was added to the watch list for the 2023 Ray Guy Award on Tuesday.

Turner, the Rams senior punter from Australia, returns to lead the Rams' special teams unit in 2023 after a junior campaign that included his first game action in American football.

He posted the second-best punt return average against mark in the Mountain West (5.57 yards) and the 33rd best mark nationally. Turner's best games came in his final five as he averaged 42.8 yards per punt while forcing 22 fair catches to just one touchback on the season.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)